How Gerber Gains End-to-End Supply Chain Visibility and Savings with Flexport

Choosing a New Way Forward

For RoxAnne Thomas, Gerber’s U.S. Transportation Manager, operating the company’s supply chain is a continuous balancing act of supply and demand: what’s being manufactured, what’s in the kiln, what’s on the water and the rail, what’s in its warehouses, and what’s getting shipped out to customers. All while maintaining as little footprint as possible, in order to keep costs low for buyers.

“When I began to look for a freight forwarding partner, I was looking for greater visibility and service,” says Thomas. “Our biggest issue is always visibility of the supply chain. We didn’t have great data around it, and we didn’t have solid KPIs. So it was very difficult for us to know if we were getting what we paid for, or if our rates and timelines were competitive.”

What drew Thomas and Gerber to Flexport was, “the modernity of data and the analytics...the ability to reliably get our products on the container, as well as finding a new way to do it with better visibility and control of our supply chain. Moving to Flexport has given us the ability to pivot, sometimes mid-route, to meet customer demand.”

As a result, with Flexport helping to ship more than 9.7 million units, Gerber realized a 10% reduction in total costs in its first year — with less than 1% of its cargo rolled.