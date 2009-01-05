For International Medical Corps, Supply Chain Stability Saves Lives During Conflict, Disaster, and Disease

Supply Chain Stability Saves Lives During Conflict, Disaster, and Disease

Disaster strikes our world with alarming regularity. Drought, famine, disease, extreme weather, and ongoing sectarian violence endanger millions across the world, creating layers of widespread need. In these instances, International Medical Corps acts as first responder, providing emergency relief in any region, under any conditions.

The task is always gargantuan. Underpinning International Medical Corps’ efforts is a robust and agile supply chain. Medical supplies and site equipment require constant replenishment. Freight forwarding is a vital artery.

With strategic support from Flexport, the organization has been able to further streamline its relief efforts, making logistics management more efficient and transparent.

More than 7,200 staff members—90% of whom are local to the areas they serve—enable International Medical Corps to fulfill its mission of improving the quality of life of people in need via healthcare and health-related interventions. The non-profit also provides locals with the training they need to become self-reliant.

Recent responses include deploying medical care after an explosion in Beirut; rebuilding hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico; suppressing Ebola in the Congo; and helping countries around the world, including the US, respond to Covid-19.