KOSMOS Publishing House: Innovative supply chain processes for more growth
Across Germany, medium-sized companies are seen as key to the success of the economy. Yet, many people remain unaware of the challenges medium-sized companies face each day, when working to compete and operate in a global business environment with suppliers from around the world. A prime example of this is the publishing house KOSMOS.
A traditional company on course for growth
KOSMOS is a publishing house with almost 200 years of tradition. In addition to books, the publisher is particularly successful with experimental kits and games. In 2021, KOSMOS topped the ranking of top-selling publishers in the family and adult games segment for the second year in a row. However, strong growth is also increasingly reliant on overcoming procurement challenges. Although the company develops and produces most of its products in German-speaking countries, it procures components worldwide. The company also has some products made entirely abroad according to its own specifications.
KOSMOS used to manage its procurement traditionally: "In our case, that meant soliciting bids from four to six freight forwarders every quarter to compare prices and see which partner we wanted to work with over the next three months," recalls Armin Sinnwell, Director of Global Sourcing at KOSMOS. "Our strong growth made it necessary to streamline our internal processes further to gain more control over the ordering process and, most importantly, more visibility into the status of each shipment. In the end, Flexport provided us with an offer that convinced us, and not just in terms of price."
User-friendly dashboard and a dedicated service team
The Flexport dashboard has become an essential tool for KOSMOS' procurement department. As a comprehensive management tool, it is the central element of the Flexport digital platform. It provides KOSMOS with complete control and an overview of its entire supply chain processes to plan, order, prioritize and - most importantly - track goods shipments in real-time. Down to the smallest detail, the logistics team can customize the Flexport dashboard to their needs and use various widgets, to quickly obtain quotes, check customs clearances, or see a quick overview of all shipments in motion on a world map. The dashboard is the central hub of KOSMOS' entire supply chain processes.
"Of course, we were also convinced by the pricing," explains Sinnwell. "On a day-to-day basis, the dashboard is the real star. It also gives us the ability to pull meaningful reports easily and quickly, so we can then respond more flexibly to specific challenges within our supply chain."
In addition to the digital component, Armin Sinnwell is enthusiastic about the personal support provided by Flexport: "When I tell people that we work with a digital forwarder, many think that we have to use the platform without any support. Nothing could be less true, behind the dashboard is a dedicated team of consultants providing us with real-time advice to make informed supply chain decisions. And, especially early in our relationship, we could rely on the Flexport team for quick and expert support."
Reliable supply chain processes for secure growth
The partnership with Flexport has enabled KOSMOS to manage unpredictable supply chains effectively in recent years - an essential prerequisite for the publisher's impressive growth. Armin Sinnwell is convinced: "The partnership with Flexport has played a critical part in our success in recent years. Flexport has become an important backbone of our supply chain strategy. If the platform didn't exist, it would have to be invented."
