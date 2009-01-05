KOSMOS Publishing House: Innovative supply chain processes for more growth

User-friendly dashboard and a dedicated service team

The Flexport dashboard has become an essential tool for KOSMOS' procurement department. As a comprehensive management tool, it is the central element of the Flexport digital platform. It provides KOSMOS with complete control and an overview of its entire supply chain processes to plan, order, prioritize and - most importantly - track goods shipments in real-time. Down to the smallest detail, the logistics team can customize the Flexport dashboard to their needs and use various widgets, to quickly obtain quotes, check customs clearances, or see a quick overview of all shipments in motion on a world map. The dashboard is the central hub of KOSMOS' entire supply chain processes.

"Of course, we were also convinced by the pricing," explains Sinnwell. "On a day-to-day basis, the dashboard is the real star. It also gives us the ability to pull meaningful reports easily and quickly, so we can then respond more flexibly to specific challenges within our supply chain."

In addition to the digital component, Armin Sinnwell is enthusiastic about the personal support provided by Flexport: "When I tell people that we work with a digital forwarder, many think that we have to use the platform without any support. Nothing could be less true, behind the dashboard is a dedicated team of consultants providing us with real-time advice to make informed supply chain decisions. And, especially early in our relationship, we could rely on the Flexport team for quick and expert support."