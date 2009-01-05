Flexport Helps NA-KD Revamp Global Closets with Data Driven Decision Making

Challenge

Operating in online fashion commerce, NA-KD’s business is extremely fast-paced and highly globalised, with a wide network of suppliers and manufacturers working to get goods dispatched to customers across the globe.

This complexity is increasing all the time as the business grows and introduces new designs and suppliers, with NA-KD having to meet demands to distribute merchandise with short cycles. As such, lead times, accuracy, availability, and reliability are all of critical importance for NA-KD to acquire and retain loyal customers.

"NA-KD has a business model that requires a high standard of freight forwarding, especially since we have ambitious goals when it comes to the lead time from design to offer a sellable product.” says Julia Assarsson, Head of Inbound and Customs.

Prior to working with Flexport, the NA-KD logistics team had to manage large volumes of products manually via spreadsheets and emails, meaning they had limited visibility of where their stock was within the supply chain which presented a major challenge to their forecasting and planning.

Iman Abdallah, Operations and Business Development at NA-KD, explains: “We’re in a fast paced business so we need to constantly know what’s happening with the movement of our products. In the early days, visibility was a major pain point, to the extent that our inbound shipments would sometimes just turn up at our warehouses unexpectedly. This had significant consequences across our business, for example with warehouses not being ready for shipments or having enough staff to unload containers.”

As the business embarked on its rapid growth journey, it was clear that something had to change. They needed a digital solution that could manage and gather critical shipment data in one place while providing the visibility needed to manage shipments, properly forecast, and communicate with global suppliers.