Sika Deutschland, a specialty supplier of industrial adhesives, is winning the battle to secure attractive freight rates and delivery terms for the US East Coast thanks to digital freight booking

Monitor Delivery Times with Real-Time Insight Through Instant Tracking

With the specialist construction materials manufacturer now able to track almost everything in Flexport’s digital platform,Sika Deutschland can significantly streamline its logistics processes along the East Coast trade route. For Sika, consistent, transparent communication and central document management offer clear benefits from an administrative standpoint. “Now, we only have to handle documents once, and that’s when we upload them to the platform. After that, they are stored in a central location where everyone in the process can access and review them. The transparency and simplicity of this access to freight data is truly unique.”

According to Rochol, the platform has had a positive effect on Sika’s customer communications. “The ability to track shipments in real time with Flexport is particularly useful for our customers in the US, because our shipments typically spend four to five weeks in transit,” he says. “We can see exactly where shipments are throughout this long period and find out precisely when they arrive at their destination port.” In fact, this new form of digital communication works so well that even Sika’s general importer in the US now uses the platform to obtain shipment data.

Sika has also benefited in other ways. The platform has made it much easier to handle customs processes, while distributing goods across different time zones. “Our recipients in the US only start work as we come to the end of our day,” explains Nürenberg. “In the past, we generally had little time left to react to problems here in Rosendahl. Flexport has changed this. Everyone involved in a shipment can access all relevant information and time-sensitive documents at any time, no matter what time it is or where they are.”