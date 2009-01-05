How Smartshake Improved Supply Chain Visibility and Customer Experience With Flexport

Visibility And Communication As a Differentiator

Smartshake works with a number of suppliers in China that ship out of the Ningbo region. Its supplier network is not particularly complex; however, communications with numerous suppliers can cause delays and complications if they are not clear, especially in the face of disruption.

Previously, when exporting, retail customers would often email Smartshake asking for the latest information regarding their shipment, enquiring about delays and the current status of their order. With the Flexport Platform, Smartshake can now send customers a link so they can view exactly where the order is and its current status.

This has improved the customer experience Smartshake has been able to offer, strengthening relationships and building trust with its customer base whilst reducing the time taken to consistently update customers over email regarding the latest status of their order.

Flexport also allows Smartshake to keep its retail partner network informed by bringing suppliers and internal teams together on the platform, making it easier to share communications and real-time updates. Additionally, the platform provides the tools to digitise, structure, and validate data from shipment documents such as PO’s and commercial invoices to create the most accurate digital representation of a shipment. The ability to consolidate its communications and documentation relating to each order into the Flexport Platform means that Smartshake can also minimise the volume of emails, which reduces the time taken to organise shipments and reduces the margin of error for miscommunication, ensuring unnecessary delays are avoided.

Additionally, the Shipping Order (SO) release function within the Flexport Platform means Smartshake can view where its containers are and if it has confirmed bookings on vessels or not – giving Smartshake a view over the status of each shipment and security over the placement of its containers.