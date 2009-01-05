Vitruvi Achieves 900% Growth with Flexport Capital

Problems of Scale

In addition to the company’s line of essential oils, Vitruvi’s flagship product is a stone and ceramic diffuser designed to disperse scents throughout home or work environments. The high-end diffuser put Vitruvi on the map, but getting the units produced and shipped presented very real and pressing supply chain issues, especially as the products grew in popularity.

“We started outsourcing our diffusers from a manufacturer in Taipei’s Yingge District in Taiwan. The region is known for its high-quality ceramics, and our units were being handcrafted and hand-painted, but we were constantly faced with slow production times, quality control issues, and our factory’s limited capacity,” explains Sean. “I had to travel to Taiwan once a quarter to check

in on operations, which took time away from helping grow the business as a whole. Our costs were extremely high, and we couldn’t get and sell products fast enough to offset those expenses.”

As word of Vitruvi’s products began to spread — leading to high-profile features in Forbes, Vogue, and beyond — the company started feeling the pressure of its supply chain challenges, resulting in production and shipping bottlenecks. Long production lead times meant significant delays getting its sought-after diffusers from Taiwan to customers, so Vitruvi had to rely on air freight — at a premium.

“It’s hard to think of growth as a bad thing, but we were in a tough spot,” notes Sean. “Customer demand was exploding, we had a growing waitlist that we couldn’t get ahead of, our per-unit shipping costs were high, and the 2017 holiday season was right around the corner. It was a make-or-break situation for our business, and we knew our production and shipping processes had to change.”