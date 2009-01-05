XXL Nutrition: Digitized processes lead to success in challenging times

E-commerce powerhouse expands portfolio

Like many young companies shaping modern e-commerce, XXL Nutrition springs from the personal experience of its founder, Rene van der Zel. The fitness enthusiast was often unable to purchase his favorite nutritional supplements locally in the Netherlands. So he shifted to sourcing the necessary essential ingredients from Germany and composing his supplements himself. He quickly realized that this also offered him the opportunity to sell his products to other athletes in the Netherlands - and the founding idea for XXL Nutrition was born. Within a short time, the online store became one of the leading supplement sites in Europe. To this day, XXL Nutrition is considered the most innovative supplement brand in the Netherlands and beyond. The company buys only the best raw materials for its products and guarantees the highest quality of its supplements, along with good service and reasonable prices.

Despite the success, the changed training behavior of XXL Nutrition customers during the pandemic presented the company with new challenges, choosing to expand its range in response. Today, the online store offers sports equipment, clothing, and nutritional supplements. However, as the product portfolio grew, so did the complexity of its international supply chain, and the intelligent management of material flows developed into a challenging task.

In this situation, it proved particularly helpful that XXL Nutrition had already digitized and handed the management of its supply chains to Flexport in 2019. Among other things, the digital platform ensures comprehensive transparency of all supply chain processes.

“We were in a particularly challenging and disruption-prone market environment during the pandemic. Flexport's Platform solution makes it possible to work dynamically and intelligently with customers and partners in a network to remain resilient and adaptable and mitigate supply chain risks," says Roel Linders, Buyer at XXL Nutrition.