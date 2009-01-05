How to Activate Agility During Major Disruptions in Global Trade

This in-depth collaboration between Flexport and Boston Consulting Group (BCG) distills research on how to add agility and resilience to your business despite challenging market conditions. Learn how to emerge from massive disruption, no matter what the source, and strengthen operations and strategy to:

Overcome supply chain disruption and emerge stronger

Mitigate future crises with control and visibility

Factor in new consumption patterns and operational constraints

Access the white paper for more ways to survive and thrive amid chaos and unexpected events.