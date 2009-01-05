E-Guide
Soar Above Demand - How Air Freight Helps Brands Keep Top SKUs in Stock
What’s inside?
For some companies, air freight may be viewed as a last-minute solution, a fallback for when ocean capacity gets tight. With the countless disruptions the global supply chain has seen over recent years—everything from tariffs to pandemics to rising inflation and more—we’re still asking: “When and where should businesses leverage air freight?”
Explore how leveraging air freight and implementing key strategies can help retail and ecommerce businesses soar above fluctuating demand and keep top-selling SKUs in stock far beyond peak season.
What’s included in this e-guide:
- Strategic advice and insights from industry experts on how to leverage air freight to build a more resilient supply chain.
- Actionable steps for managing fluctuating demand, getting high-margin SKUs fast, and avoiding shipping delays and tariffs.
- How optimizing air freight can help your company expand its international footprint and propel growth opportunities.
- How to catch issues in time for takeoff, track shipments down to the SKU, effortlessly manage exceptions, and improve communication across your entire supply chain.
- How other brands are using air freight to get ahead of roadblocks and stay agile.