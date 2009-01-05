How Logistics Technologies Enable ERP systems for Transformative Results

As multimodal supply chains become more layered, the need for new logistics technologies to integrate seamlessly with ERP systems has never been greater.

This paper explores:

how businesses can augment their existing ERP systems with digital technologies and the advantages of doing so

examples of companies that are already benefiting from integrating global freight movements and customs data with their ERP

Uncover the opportunities from marrying software and data analytics with existing ERP systems to reduce supply chain costs, mitigate risks, increase visibility and make the shipping process more transparent for all parties involved.