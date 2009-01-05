Skip to content
Freight Forwarding 101 (5 MIN)

Introduction to Freight Forwarding

There are many moving parts in global logistics and freight forwarders, like Flexport, are here to help piece them together. Learn what it means to be the ultimate liaison in the supply chain industry.

Your Key Takeaways

Key Takeaway_1

What the role of a freight forwarder is in the grand scheme of global trade—from organizing shipping documents to coordinating transloads with truckers.

Key Takeaway_2

How freight forwarders differ from everyday parcel couriers that deliver packages straight to your door.

Key Takeaway_3

Why shippers and consignees choose to move their cargo with freight forwarders, rather than trying to handle these logistics themselves.

