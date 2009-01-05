Global Trade Factors 101 (7 MIN)
Introduction to Global Trade Factors
Learn the key factors that impact global trade including policy, technology, macroeconomics, and more.
Your Key Takeaways
How the concept of comparative advantage has served to create a rich network of trade possibilities.
How advances in technology and government policy can affect global trade flows.
How major factors like COVID-19 and GDP create trade barriers and impact the global economy.
