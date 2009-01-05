Ocean LCL 101 (7 MIN)
Introduction to Ocean LCL
Learn when it makes sense to ship via LCL versus waiting to fill a full container.
Your Key Takeaways
How LCL, or Less than Container freight, is like taking a bus versus driving a car.
When to ship LCL instead of air or FCL for your supply chain.
What consolidation and deconsolidation are, and how to factor each into your plans.
Go Further
Expand your knowledge. Explore related topics to enhance your knowledge and skills.
4 Lessons (8 MIN)
Bills of Lading 101
Bills of Lading are one of the most crucial shipping documents used in global trade. Learn about their history and function in the supply chain industry.
3 Lessons (8 MIN)
Supply Chain 101
Learn the principles of supply chain management to arm yourself with strategies focused on data and market-driven insight.
3 Lessons (5 MIN)
Freight Forwarding 101
Learn the basics of freight forwarding, how it fits into global trade, and why companies choose freight forwarders over handling the logistics themselves.