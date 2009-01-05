Skip to content
TLM Cover Photo

Trade Lane Management 101 (7 MIN)

Introduction to Trade Lane Management

Learn how freight forwarders, like Flexport, leverage trade lane management to optimize their shipping contracts and procurement strategies with ocean carriers.

Your Key Takeaways

Key Takeaway_1

Learn how to manage strategic relationships and initiatives with ocean carrier partners, globally and locally.

Key Takeaway_2

Learn the advantages of ocean carrier alliances and fixed port rotations in building a more reliable supply chain.

Key Takeaway_3

Learn how ocean carriers use cargo weight to balance freight costs when it comes to imports vs. exports.

Go Further

Expand your knowledge. Explore related topics to enhance your knowledge and skills.

BOL Illustration

4 Lessons (8 MIN)

Bills of Lading 101

Bills of Lading are one of the most crucial shipping documents used in global trade. Learn about their history and function in the supply chain industry.

FF 101 - Header Illustration 364x182 2x

3 Lessons (5 MIN)

Freight Forwarding 101

Learn the basics of freight forwarding, how it fits into global trade, and why companies choose freight forwarders over handling the logistics themselves.

3Column Ocean 364x182@2x

3 Lessons (7 MIN)

Ocean FCL 101

Learn what FCL freight is, its different purposes, and an overview of the shipment lifecycle.