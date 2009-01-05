Back to Glossary
Binding Origin Information
A BOI allows you to obtain a decision from an individual EU Member State on the origin of your goods.
BOI is an EU wide system. This system allows you to obtain a decision from an individual EU Member State on the origin of your goods. These decisions are legally binding throughout the EU. It is not mandatory for you to obtain a BOI. However, if you wish to have the origin of your goods clarified you can use the BOI system.