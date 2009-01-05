What is a Blind Shipment?

A blind shipment is when the consignee involved in a shipment is unaware of who the shipper is.

This type of shipment is requested by distributors who want their goods shipped directly to the retailer to avoid going through additional distribution channels. This helps conceal if a product was shipped from a third-party vendor.

The third party vendor’s information is removed from the shipping label and replaced with the seller’s information. Therefore, the customer is “blind” to who fulfilled the order.

There are also cases of a double blind shipment, in which the shipper is unaware of where a shipment will be delivered to and the consignee is unaware of where the shipment is coming from.

