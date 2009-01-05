What is a bobtail fee?

A bobtail fee is charged by the trucker to drop off an FCL container at the warehouse and pick it up after it has been unloaded, as opposed to a live unload. A bobtail fee is also called a drop fee.

A bobtail is a truck (tractor) that’s traveling without a trailer.

If applicable, a bobtail fee will appear on your Flexport invoice as a Destination Charge.

