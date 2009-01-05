What is the cargo ready date?

The cargo ready date (CRD) is the day the cargo is expected to be available at the supplier or other named location (a warehouse, an airport terminal, or a container yard).

If the cargo ready date changes, Flexport will update it in the app and adjust the shipment plan accordingly. The shipment may need to be re-quoted.

