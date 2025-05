What is cartage?

Cartage is the transportation of cargo to and from a CFS via truck within a local area.

If the destination is not local, an LTL trucker will deliver the shipment to its final destination.

Learn More

Related Help Articles

How Much Cargo Fits in a Container?

Should I Ship by LCL or FCL?

Related Glossary Terms

Drayage

LTL (Less than Truckload)