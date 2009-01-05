Back to Glossary
Chassis Pool
Chassis are stored at chassis pools at ocean ports, rail ports, and other locations.
What is a chassis pool?
A chassis pool is a location where chassis are stored and available for rental.
There are two types of chassis pools:
Neutral Chassis Pool
A neutral chassis pool consists of third-party owned chassis that are available to ocean carriers and truckers for rental.
Co-op Chassis Pool
A co-op chassis pool consists of ocean carrier–owned chassis that are pooled together to reduce costs.
A chassis split fee might apply if the chassis pool is located in a different area than the container pickup.
