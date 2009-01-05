What is the Commerce Control List (CCL)?

The Commerce Control List (CCL) is a list of categories and product groups used to help you determine whether an export license is needed from the U.S. Department of Commerce for U.S. exports.

These categories and product groups ultimately create an alphanumeric code (i.e 4E001) known as an Export Control Classification Number (ECCN). The Commerce Control List consists of ten categories and five product groups as shown below:

