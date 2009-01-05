What is a CY cutoff date?

A CY cutoff date is the date by which a container must be gated-in (checked-in) at the container yard before its scheduled sailing. CY cutoff dates are determined by the carrier, but are typically 2 days before the scheduled sailing.

