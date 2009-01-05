What is a Contract of Carriage?

A contract of carriage is a negotiated contract not subject to a tariff that is between the carrier and shipper for the transportation of cargo.

The written contract between a shipper and carrier sets forth the terms, conditions, and obligations of each party with respect to the carriage of the particular goods. Contracted carriers may choose if and when to provide service.

Common types of contracts of carriage include the following:

Bill of Lading

Sea waybill

Air waybill

Charter party

Learn More

Related Help Articles

Original Bills of Lading: What You Need to Know

8 Common Types of Bills of Lading by Transportation Mode

Related Glossary Terms

Bill of Lading

Air Waybill (AWB)

Carrier