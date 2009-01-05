Skip to content
Glossary

Contract of Carriage

A contract of carriage is a negotiated contract between the carrier and shipper for the transportation of cargo.

What is a Contract of Carriage?

A contract of carriage is a negotiated contract not subject to a tariff that is between the carrier and shipper for the transportation of cargo. 

The written contract between a shipper and carrier sets forth the terms, conditions, and obligations of each party with respect to the carriage of the particular goods. Contracted carriers may choose if and when to provide service.

Common types of contracts of carriage include the following: 

  • Bill of Lading
  • Sea waybill
  • Air waybill
  • Charter party

Learn More

