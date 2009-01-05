Skip to content
Debris Removal

What is Debris Removal? 

Debris removal coverage is a type of insurance that provides protection for the owner of goods that are being shipped by any mode of transportation in the event that debris is left behind after the goods have been unloaded. This type of coverage is often included as part of a broader cargo insurance policy.

Debris removal coverage may cover losses that result from a variety of causes, including improper unloading techniques, accidents that occur during the unloading process, or damage to the goods that results in debris being left behind. It may also cover additional expenses that may be incurred as a result of the debris, such as the cost of cleaning up or removing the debris.

