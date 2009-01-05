Skip to content
  • English
  • 简体中文
Talk to an ExpertGet Started
Get Started
Back to Glossary

Glossary

Domestic Inland Transit

Tags: 

Domestic inland transit refers to the movement of goods within a single country, typically by land or water, that usually happens before or after the cargo is unloaded from the ship or airplane that performed the international “leg” of the shipment.

Domestic Inland Transit

What is Domestic Inland Transit? 

Domestic inland transit refers to the movement of goods within a single country, typically by land or water, that usually happens before or after the cargo is unloaded from the ship or airplane that performed the international “leg” of the shipment. It can include transportation by truck, train, or ocean vessel, and may involve multiple modes of transportation as goods are transferred from one mode to another during the journey. Domestic inland transit is often a crucial part of the supply chain for businesses, as it helps to ensure that goods are delivered to their intended destinations within the country in a timely and cost-effective manner.

Ready to Get Started?

Flexport makes shipping your cargo transparent, reliable, and affordable

More from Flexport

  • help center basic image

    Glossary

    Motor Truck Cargo Insurance

  • help center basic image

    Glossary

    Total Insured Value

  • help center basic image

    Glossary

    All-Risk Coverage