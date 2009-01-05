What is Domestic Inland Transit?

Domestic inland transit refers to the movement of goods within a single country, typically by land or water, that usually happens before or after the cargo is unloaded from the ship or airplane that performed the international “leg” of the shipment. It can include transportation by truck, train, or ocean vessel, and may involve multiple modes of transportation as goods are transferred from one mode to another during the journey. Domestic inland transit is often a crucial part of the supply chain for businesses, as it helps to ensure that goods are delivered to their intended destinations within the country in a timely and cost-effective manner.