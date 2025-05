What is dry van shipping?

Dry van shipping is any shipping done in a trailer that is not a temperature-controlled trailer or a flatbed trailer.

Dry van trailers can carry pallets or loose cartons, and can be unloaded by a forklift or with the assistance of a liftgate.

Learn More

Related Help Articles

Should I Palletize My Cargo?

Should I Ship by LCL or FCL?

Related Glossary Terms

Container

Forklift

Liftgate