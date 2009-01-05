What is an EIN?

An EIN is a tax ID that the US government uses to identify business entities located in the US. This is used by Customs to associate entities with any of their import or export dealings such as Customs bonds, Customs entries, ISF filings, etc.

Foriegn importers can obtain a Customs Assigned Importer Number (CAIN) for these purposes.

Flexport will ask for a copy of your IRS Notice to verify your EIN when you are setting up your account with Flexport.

If you don’t have an EIN, you will be assigned a CAIN.

