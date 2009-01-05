What is an Export Control Classification Number (ECCN)?

An Export Control Classification Number (ECCN) is a five-character alphanumeric key used in the Commerce Control List (CCL) to classify U.S. exports and determine whether an export license is needed from the Department of Commerce. An ECCN categorizes a product based on its commodity, software, or technology.

All Export Control Classification Numbers (ECCN) are divided into ten categories within the Commerce Control List (CCL), which are then divided into five product groups. The first character of the ECCN identifies its broader characteristic (e.g. nuclear materials or electronics) and the second character represents its product group (e.g. material or software).

The ECCN must be reported if the product falls under the jurisdiction of the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) of the US Department of Commerce. Use the following Commerce Control List to determine your product’s ECCN by category and product group.

Learn More

Related Help Articles

Customs Exams: What to Expect

Related Glossary Terms

Shipper’s Letter of Instruction (SLI)

Commerce Control List

Resources

Export Control Classification Number (ECCN)

Commerce Control List (CCL)