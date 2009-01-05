Skip to content
  • English
  • 简体中文
Talk to an ExpertGet Started
Get Started
Back to Glossary

Glossary

What is Fiscal Representation?

Tags: 

A foreign entity can appoint a tax representative in the import country to represent their business with the Tax and Customs Administrations.

What is Fiscal Representation?

A foreign entity can appoint a tax representative in the import country to represent their business with the Tax and Customs Administrations. If you do engage a tax representative then generally you will not be obliged to register yourself as a taxpayer for VAT purposes. There are two types of fiscal representation, General and limited. In very few EU member states (NL is an example) Customs forwarding agents sometimes act as limited fiscal representatives. The (limited) fiscal representative can take care of completing VAT returns and can (where applicable) apply the reverse-charge mechanism on import or postponed VAT accounting.

Other resources:

Ready to Get Started?

Flexport makes shipping your cargo transparent, reliable, and affordable

More from Flexport

  • help center basic image

    Glossary

    External Transit (T1)

  • help center basic image

    Glossary

    Deferment Fee

  • help center basic image

    Glossary

    Deferment or Postponed VAT Accounting