If you’re going to start shipping with Flexport in the EU, we’ll need a few pieces of information. When initiating a new EU shipment, please share the following with your Flexport team:

If you have an EORI number , what is it? If you don’t have an EORI number, who is going to act as the Importer of Record ?

, what is it? If you don’t have an EORI number, who is going to act as the ? Under whose Value Added Tax (VAT) number will the import be filed?

number will the import be filed? VAT: Do you have a fiscal representative (Limited Fiscal Representative/General Fiscal Representative)?

(Limited Fiscal Representative/General Fiscal Representative)? VAT: Do you have a deferment account ?

? What is the company's registration number ?

? What is your registered address ?

? Where is your legal entity incorporated?

incorporated? Where are you shipping to?

are you shipping to? Are you shipping to business or consumers (B2B/B2C)?

(B2B/B2C)? What are the incoterms ?