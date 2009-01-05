Skip to content
Help Center Article

What Information Do I Need For New EU Shipments?

If you're importing into the EU, you'll need to have your EORI number, VAT, registration number, and other information.

If you’re going to start shipping with Flexport in the EU, we’ll need a few pieces of information. When initiating a new EU shipment, please share the following with your Flexport team:

  • If you have an EORI number, what is it? If you don’t have an EORI number, who is going to act as the Importer of Record?
  • Under whose Value Added Tax (VAT) number will the import be filed?
  • VAT: Do you have a fiscal representative (Limited Fiscal Representative/General Fiscal Representative)?
  • VAT: Do you have a deferment account
  • What is the company's registration number?
  • What is your registered address?
  • Where is your legal entity incorporated?
  • Where are you shipping to? 
  • Are you shipping to business or consumers (B2B/B2C)?
  • What are the incoterms?

