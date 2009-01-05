Back to Help Center
Help Center Article
What Information Do I Need For New EU Shipments?
If you're importing into the EU, you'll need to have your EORI number, VAT, registration number, and other information.
What Information Do I Need For New EU Shipments?
If you’re going to start shipping with Flexport in the EU, we’ll need a few pieces of information. When initiating a new EU shipment, please share the following with your Flexport team:
- If you have an EORI number, what is it? If you don’t have an EORI number, who is going to act as the Importer of Record?
- Under whose Value Added Tax (VAT) number will the import be filed?
- VAT: Do you have a fiscal representative (Limited Fiscal Representative/General Fiscal Representative)?
- VAT: Do you have a deferment account?
- What is the company's registration number?
- What is your registered address?
- Where is your legal entity incorporated?
- Where are you shipping to?
- Are you shipping to business or consumers (B2B/B2C)?
- What are the incoterms?