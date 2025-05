What is a forklift?

A forklift is a small industrial vehicle with a pronged device used to move and stack heavy loads in warehouses and other worksites.

Palletized cargo is easier and faster to unload because warehouses can use a forklift to move the shipment.

Learn More

Related Help Articles

What Types of Pallets are There?

Should I Palletize My Cargo?

Overweight Cargo

Related Glossary Terms

LTL (Less than Truckload)

FTL (Full Truckload)