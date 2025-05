What is an FEU?

An FEU (forty-foot equivalent unit) is a measure of volume in units of 40-foot long containers. For example, “My company moves 500 FEU from Shanghai to Los Angeles every year.”

One 40-foot container would equal an FEU, or two 20’ containers would equal an FEU.

