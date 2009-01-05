Skip to content
  • English
  • 简体中文
Talk to an ExpertGet Started
Get Started
Back to Glossary

Glossary

FTA (Free Trade Agreement)

An FTA (Free Trade Agreement) is an agreement between two or more countries that reduces barriers to imports and exports among them.

FTA (Free Trade Agreement)

What is an FTA (free trade agreement)?

An FTA agreement is an agreement made between two or more countries designed to minimize barriers to trade in an effort to increase trade between the participating countries. FTAs typically allow companies to buy and sell across international borders with little or no government tariffs, quotas, subsidies, or prohibitions to inhibit their exchanges.

Learn More

Related Help Article

Duty Increases on Select Steel and Aluminum Products, March 2018

Related Glossary Terms

Foreign Trade Zone (FTZ)

Merchandise Processing Fee (MPF)

Duty

Ready to Get Started?

Flexport makes shipping your cargo transparent, reliable, and affordable

More from Flexport