What is an FTA (free trade agreement)?

An FTA agreement is an agreement made between two or more countries designed to minimize barriers to trade in an effort to increase trade between the participating countries. FTAs typically allow companies to buy and sell across international borders with little or no government tariffs, quotas, subsidies, or prohibitions to inhibit their exchanges.

