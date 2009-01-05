What is FCL?

FCL (full container load) is an ocean shipment in which the cargo occupies a full container (of any size).

An FCL shipment can be stuffed at the supplier, and then trucked directly to the CY (container yard):

The container can either be live unloaded at the destination, or the trucker can do a drop.

How are FCL shipments charged?

FCL shipments are charged at a flat rate per container.

What are the most common container sizes?

The most common container sizes are:

See How Much Cargo Fits in a Container for more information on cargo sizes and capacity.

