Back to Glossary

Glossary

FCL (Full Container Load)

A FCL container is one person's shipment that takes up a full container, as opposed to LCL.

What is FCL? 

FCL (full container load) is an ocean shipment in which the cargo occupies a full container (of any size). 

markdown image
 

An FCL shipment can be stuffed at the supplier, and then trucked directly to the CY (container yard):

markdown image
 

The container can either be live unloaded at the destination, or the trucker can do a drop

How are FCL shipments charged?

FCL shipments are charged at a flat rate per container. 

What are the most common container sizes?

The most common container sizes are: 

See How Much Cargo Fits in a Container for more information on cargo sizes and capacity. 

Learn More 

