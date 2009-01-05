Back to Glossary
FCL (Full Container Load)
A FCL container is one person's shipment that takes up a full container, as opposed to LCL.
What is FCL?
FCL (full container load) is an ocean shipment in which the cargo occupies a full container (of any size).
An FCL shipment can be stuffed at the supplier, and then trucked directly to the CY (container yard):
The container can either be live unloaded at the destination, or the trucker can do a drop.
How are FCL shipments charged?
FCL shipments are charged at a flat rate per container.
What are the most common container sizes?
The most common container sizes are:
- 20' container
- 40' container
- 40' HC (High Cube) container
- 45' HC (High Cube) container
See How Much Cargo Fits in a Container for more information on cargo sizes and capacity.
