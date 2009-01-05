Glossary
ISF (Importer Security Filing)
An Importer Security Filing (ISF) documents 12 details about a shipment being imported to the United States via ocean. It is required by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.
What is an ISF?
An Importer Security Filing (ISF), also known as “10+2,” is a filing required by the CBP that documents importing information and details, as shipments pass from point to point. Importers who do not file the ISF properly prior to the shipment of their goods will be penalized (US$5,000 fine). The ISF must be transmitted at least 24 hours prior to an ocean's shipment's departure to the United States.
What information is included in an ISF?
10 items from the importer or supplier, and 2 from the carrier:
From the importer or supplier:
- Manufacturer (or supplier) name and address
- Seller (or owner) name and address
- Buyer (or owner) name and address
- Ship-to name and address
- Container stuffing location
- Consolidator (stuffer) name and address
- Importer of record number / foreign trade zone applicant identification number
- Consignee number(s)
- Country of origin
- Commodity Harmonized Tariff Schedule number for each product on the shipment
From the carrier:
- Vessel stow plan
- Container status messages
Additionally, the ISF filer will need the bill of lading number(s) to associate the ISF filing with the appropriate AMS (manifest) filing.
- MBL Number and SCAC
- AMS HBL# and SCAC
