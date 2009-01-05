Back to Glossary
Glossary
Inventory Linked
Inventory Linked - Several UK ports and airports are linked to the customs computer systems. Being inventory-linked enables these ports/airports to handle the presentation,arrival and departure of goods on HMRC’s behalf.
