Skip to content
  • English
  • 简体中文
Talk to an ExpertGet Started
Get Started
Back to Glossary

Glossary

Letter of Indemnity (LOI)

Tags: 

A Letter of Indemnity (LOI) is a document provided by the shipper stating that the shipper will take responsibility for any harm or loss caused by a breach of contract.

Letter of Indemnity (LOI)

What is a Letter of Indemnity (LOI)? 

A Letter of Indemnity (LOI) is a document contractually obligating the shipper to take responsibility for any loss or damage resulting from a breach of contract (like the terms and conditions of a bill of lading).

When is an LOI necessary?

Flexport will require an LOI if the consignee is receiving cargo without the presentation of an endorsed original bill of lading; i.e. if the shipment is released with a telex release. The LOI confirms that Flexport can release the goods to the consignee without the original bill of lading.  

Ocean carriers may also require an LOI for some shipments containing lithium batteries.

Learn More

Related Help Articles

Original Bills of Lading: What You Need to Know

Shipping Hazardous Materials and Other Dangerous Goods 

Related Glossary Terms

Hazmat

Ready to Get Started?

Flexport makes shipping your cargo transparent, reliable, and affordable

More from Flexport

  • help center basic image

    Glossary

    Motor Truck Cargo Insurance

  • help center basic image

    Glossary

    Total Insured Value

  • help center basic image

    Glossary

    All-Risk Coverage