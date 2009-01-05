What is Loading & Unloading Coverage?

Loading and unloading coverage provides protection for the owner of goods that are being shipped by any mode of transportation in the event that the goods are damaged during the loading or unloading process. This type of coverage is often included as part of a broader cargo insurance policy, and it is designed to protect the owner of the goods from losses that may result from damage that occurs while the goods are being loaded onto or unloaded from a vehicle or container.

Loading and unloading coverage may cover losses that result from a variety of causes, including rough handling, improper loading or unloading techniques, or accidents that occur during the loading or unloading process. It may also cover additional expenses that may be incurred as a result of the damage, such as the cost of repairing or replacing the damaged goods. This type of coverage is important for businesses that rely on the timely delivery of goods in good condition, as it can help to mitigate the financial impact of damage that occurs during the loading or unloading process.