Skip to content
  • English
  • 简体中文
Talk to an ExpertGet Started
Get Started
Back to Glossary

Glossary

Particular Average

Tags: 

Particular average is a term that is often used in cargo insurance to describe a loss or damage to cargo that is not caused by a general average event.

Particular Average

What is Particular Average? 

Particular average is a term that is often used in cargo insurance to describe a loss or damage to cargo that is not caused by a general average event. General Average is a term that refers to a situation in which the cost of saving a vessel or its cargo is shared equally among all parties that have an interest in the vessel or cargo. Particular average, on the other hand, refers to a loss or damage that is suffered by a specific party or parties, rather than being shared by all interested parties.

Particular average losses may be caused by a variety of events, such as accidents, fires, storms, or other types of perils. They may also be caused by the negligence or wrongdoing of a third party, such as a carrier or a warehouse operator. In order to be covered under a cargo insurance policy, particular average losses must be specifically listed in the policy language as a covered event. It is important for policyholders to carefully review the coverage provided by their cargo insurance policy in order to ensure that they are adequately protected against particular average losses.

Ready to Get Started?

Flexport makes shipping your cargo transparent, reliable, and affordable

More from Flexport

  • help center basic image

    Glossary

    Motor Truck Cargo Insurance

  • help center basic image

    Glossary

    Total Insured Value

  • help center basic image

    Glossary

    All-Risk Coverage