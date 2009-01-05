What is Professional Service Fees?

Professional service fees coverage is a type of insurance that provides protection for businesses in the event that they incur additional expenses as a result of hiring professional services to address a problem or issue. This type of coverage is often included as part of a broader business insurance policy, and it may be available to businesses in a variety of industries.

Professional service fees may cover a variety of expenses, including fees for legal, accounting, or consulting services that are needed to address a problem or issue that has arisen. It may also cover expenses associated with hiring temporary staff or contractors to help manage the problem or issue. This type of coverage is an important form of protection for businesses, as it can help to mitigate the financial impact of unexpected expenses that may arise as a result of hiring professional services.