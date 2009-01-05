What is quality control?

Quality control (QC) is the process during which the quality of products and the manufacturing process is evaluated.

If you are planning on having a product manufactured, consider paying for quality control inspections to ensure that your product looks and performs the way you want it to.

To get started, see The Basics of Quality Control.

