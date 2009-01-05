What is a Shipper's Letter of Instruction?

A Shipper’s Letter of Instruction (SLI) is a ‘letter’ from the exporter instructing the freight forwarder on how and where to handle the export shipment. The exporter is granting permission to the forwarder to act as the authorized forwarding agent for U.S. export control and customs.

All U.S. export shipments require a completed SLI. Your Flexport team will send you an SLI to fill out as soon as a U.S. export shipment is initiated. An

An SLI template is also available.

