Skip to content
  • English
  • 简体中文
Talk to an ExpertGet Started
Get Started
Back to Glossary

Glossary

Shipper's Letter of Instruction (SLI)

Tags: 

An SLI is a necessary document for exporting goods from the U.S.

Shipper's Letter of Instruction (SLI)

What is a Shipper's Letter of Instruction? 

A Shipper’s Letter of Instruction (SLI) is a ‘letter’ from the exporter instructing the freight forwarder on how and where to handle the export shipment. The exporter is granting permission to the forwarder to act as the authorized forwarding agent for U.S. export control and customs. 

All U.S. export shipments require a completed SLI. Your Flexport team will send you an SLI to fill out as soon as a U.S. export shipment is initiated. An 

An SLI template is also available.

Learn More 

Related Help Articles

What are common incoterms for U.S. export shipments?

Why are sailing options different for U.S. exports?

Related Glossary Terms

Negotiated Rate Arrangement (NRA) 

ISF (Importer Security Filing)

Ready to Get Started?

Flexport makes shipping your cargo transparent, reliable, and affordable

More from Flexport

  • help center basic image

    Glossary

    Motor Truck Cargo Insurance

  • help center basic image

    Glossary

    Total Insured Value

  • help center basic image

    Glossary

    All-Risk Coverage