What is a special delivery fee?

A special delivery fee is assessed when a trucker completes a delivery outside of their typical service parameters -- for example, making a delivery outside of normal hours, or delivering to an area they don’t normally service.

If applicable, a special delivery fee will appear on your Flexport quote or invoice as a destination charge.

Learn More

Related Help Articles

Common Line Items on Flexport Quotes and Invoices

Trucking Fees for FCL Deliveries

Related Glossary Terms

Stop Off Fee

Trucking Wait Fee