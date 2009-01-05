What is a stop-off fee?

A stop-off fee is assessed by the trucker if a shipment is split between two or more delivery locations (or empty return location).

If your shipment is split between two delivery locations -- for example, if half of the shipment is being delivered to Warehouse A, and the other half will be delivered afterward to Warehouse B -- the trucker will charge a stop-off fee.

In some cases, the trucking company will bundle their stop-off fee into the Pickup & Delivery charge.

If applicable, a stop-off fee will appear on your Flexport quote or invoice as a destination charge.

