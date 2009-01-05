Glossary
Stop-Off Fee
A stop-off fee may be charged if your shipment is split between two or more delivery locations.
What is a stop-off fee?
A stop-off fee is assessed by the trucker if a shipment is split between two or more delivery locations (or empty return location).
If your shipment is split between two delivery locations -- for example, if half of the shipment is being delivered to Warehouse A, and the other half will be delivered afterward to Warehouse B -- the trucker will charge a stop-off fee.
In some cases, the trucking company will bundle their stop-off fee into the Pickup & Delivery charge.
If applicable, a stop-off fee will appear on your Flexport quote or invoice as a destination charge.
