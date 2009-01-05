Back to Glossary
Tariff Quotas | Preferential or Autonomous
Tariff concessions that are provided for a predetermined volume of goods are called "preferential tariff quotas". Learn more.
Tariff concessions that are provided for a predetermined volume of goods are called "preferential tariff quotas". Within these tariff quotas, a predetermined volume of goods originating in a specified country/territory can benefit at import from a more favourable rate of duty than the normal third countries/territories duty. Entitlement to benefit from tariff quotas is subject to presentation of the necessary evidence of origin.