This is a type of customs inspection conducted by customs authorities when they have grounds to be suspicious about the customs value. In most cases, the shipment will be selected for valuation check after a document or physical inspection. In order to prove to customs that the value of the goods is correct further documentation from the client is required, including but not limited to:

Sea freight insurance policy

Commercial Invoice

Resale invoice

Purchase contract/order

Invoice for transport cost

Invoice for insurance

Corresponding regarding purchasing

Bill of Lading

Clearance order

Direct representation authorization

Payment receipt/ bank statement

Export declaration