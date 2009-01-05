Skip to content
Glossary

Valuation Challenge

This is a type of customs inspection conducted by customs authorities when they have grounds to be suspicious about the customs value.

This is a type of customs inspection conducted by customs authorities when they have grounds to be suspicious about the customs value. In most cases, the shipment will be selected for valuation check after a document or physical inspection. In order to prove to customs that the value of the goods is correct further documentation from the client is required, including but not limited to:

  • Sea freight insurance policy
  • Commercial Invoice
  • Resale invoice
  • Purchase contract/order
  • Invoice for transport cost
  • Invoice for insurance
  • Corresponding regarding purchasing
  • Bill of Lading
  • Clearance order
  • Direct representation authorization
  • Payment receipt/ bank statement
  • Export declaration

