Back to Glossary
Glossary
External Transit (T1)
The external transit procedure allows by default for non-Union goods to be moved from one point to another point within the customs territory of the Union so that customs duties and other charges are suspended. The T1 usually refers to the actual document that facilitates this movement.
External Transit (T1)
The external transit procedure allows by default for non-Union goods to be moved from one point to another point within the customs territory of the Union so that customs duties and other charges are suspended. The T1 usually refers to the actual document that facilitates this movement.
NB. Goods under this procedure are still under customs supervision and can only be moved to locations that have been approved by customs, e.g. bonded warehouses.