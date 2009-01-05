If you’d like to start importing pillows and cushions into the United States, here are a few factors to keep in mind.

Classification and duty rate

First, determine the rate of duty assessed on any item by identifying its code in the Harmonized Tariff Schedule (HTS), a document commissioned by the US government to classify and categorize the tariffs to be paid on the wide variety of goods crossing US borders every day. Pillows and cushions generally fall under the furniture heading in chapter 94, with the specific code depending on the material involved.

Different rates of duty exist for pillows and cushions of different materials:

If made of cotton, the HS code is 9404.90.1000, with duty rates of 5.3%

If made from other materials, the HS code is 9404.90.2000, with duty rates of 6%

Those rates, however, only apply if we’re importing the pillows from a country that doesn’t have a preferential agreement in place, as many do, including Mexico, Israel, and Jordan. If you’re importing pillows from one of those countries, your shipment is duty-free.

Other Customs fees

Keep in mind there may be other fees as well, such as the Harbor Maintenance Fee (HMF) and Merchandise Processing Fee (MPF).

Chargeable weight

In addition, for pillows and cushions, be aware of the difference between dimensional weight and actual weight. Freight rates are calculated depending on whichever is higher, and since pillows are lightweight but voluminous, ensure that your packaging maximizes product value when shipping. Read more about chargeable weight here.