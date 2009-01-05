Laser printers use an electrostatic process to print high-resolution text and images to paper, essentially using a laser to attract electrostatically charged bits of ink to key points around a page. They are one of the most sophisticated printing solutions in the market and are in high demand from businesses across the country – so how do you import them to sell to these companies?

As with most items you’re interested in importing, the first thing to do when trying to assess an item like a laser printer for its tax and customs duties is to consult the Harmonized Tariff Schedule (HS), the master list classifying the duties and taxes to be paid on every kind of item entering U.S. ports.

Check for FCC requirements

If the laser printers you’re importing don’t feature wireless or bluetooth connectivity, then you’re done. But if they do feature the ability to connect wirelessly, then you need to pass over one more hurdle: FCC certification. The Federal Communications Commission regulates all devices with wireless or bluetooth technology. This means manufacturers of this technology have to register for an FRN and grantee code and have their devices tested and certified at an authorized testing facility. All it takes to kick off the project is submitting form 740 to the FCC, listing pertinent statistics like a short commercial description, trade name, model type, and the quantity.